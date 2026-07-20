Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Greek Oil Tankers Targeted

Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers reported that two of its managed vessels were hit by unidentified projectiles off the coast of Oman on Monday.

The incidents heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as U.S.-Iran conflicts threaten commercial shipping. The Kavomaleas tanker caught fire, prompting crew evacuation, while all sailors were safely located by Oman authorities.

The Acheloos vessel also faced a projectile attack, with no injuries reported. The events coincide with Iran's claims of tanker explosions and US blockade enforcement, raising concerns over regional maritime security.