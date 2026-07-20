Oil Tanker Attacks Heighten Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

Two vessels managed by Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles while sailing off the coast of Oman on Monday, escalating concerns amidst renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the critical shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Malta-flagged tanker, Kavomaleas, was hit by two projectiles, leading to a fire in the engine room. The ship's master engaged the fire suppression system and made the decision to evacuate the vessel. Fortunately, all crew members were safely retrieved by Omani authorities.

In a related incident, the Liberian-flagged tanker Acheloos also came under attack, although both incidents have yet to be directly linked to the ongoing conflict. A separate attack occurred in the Black Sea, where another Dynacom-managed tanker, Asia, was struck by a drone at the Russian Novorossiysk CPC terminal.