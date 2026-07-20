Mysterious Attack Ignites Greek Tanker in Tense Strait of Hormuz

A Greek-operated tanker was struck by an unknown projectile and caught fire near Oman's coast. The incident is part of ongoing maritime tensions in the region, particularly between the US and Iran. The crew abandoned the ship safely, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 13:30 IST
Mysterious Attack Ignites Greek Tanker in Tense Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

A tanker operated by Greek firm Dynacom caught fire Monday after being hit by an unknown projectile near Oman's coast, according to maritime security officials. The incident occurred 8 nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, overlooking the crucial Strait of Hormuz, where tensions are escalating between the US and Iran.

The British maritime risk management group Vanguard confirmed that the Malta-flagged tanker Kavomaleas ignited at approximately 1924 UTC in the Strait. The vessel was set to load oil products this week. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, regional authorities have launched an investigation.

The UK's maritime trade operations agency reported the successful evacuation of the crew, who abandoned the vessel currently adrift but recovered by a tugboat. No environmental damage has been reported so far. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards revealed similar incidents involving other oil tankers in the area, though their relation to this event is uncertain.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026