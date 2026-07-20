Mysterious Attack Ignites Greek Tanker in Tense Strait of Hormuz

A tanker operated by Greek firm Dynacom caught fire Monday after being hit by an unknown projectile near Oman's coast, according to maritime security officials. The incident occurred 8 nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, overlooking the crucial Strait of Hormuz, where tensions are escalating between the US and Iran.

The British maritime risk management group Vanguard confirmed that the Malta-flagged tanker Kavomaleas ignited at approximately 1924 UTC in the Strait. The vessel was set to load oil products this week. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, regional authorities have launched an investigation.

The UK's maritime trade operations agency reported the successful evacuation of the crew, who abandoned the vessel currently adrift but recovered by a tugboat. No environmental damage has been reported so far. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards revealed similar incidents involving other oil tankers in the area, though their relation to this event is uncertain.