AI Assistant 'Dharavi Didi' Launches to Aid Residents in Redevelopment Information

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) has launched an innovative AI assistant named 'Dharavi Didi' to enhance the dissemination of information for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). This digital helper is designed to aid residents by answering queries related to various phases of the redevelopment process round-the-clock.

Aiming to eliminate misinformation and enhance transparency, 'Dharavi Didi' provides residents with precise answers regarding surveys, eligibility, documentation, and rehabilitation procedures. The assistant communicates in Hindi, Marathi, and English, with plans to support Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati in the coming months.

The company emphasizes that this AI assistant is part of a broader Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) initiative, ensuring verified information is accessible at any time, allowing residents to access crucial redevelopment details without waiting for traditional office hours. It aims to guide residents through the redevelopment process by providing clarity and building confidence through transparency.