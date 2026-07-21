AI Assistant 'Dharavi Didi' Launches to Aid Residents in Redevelopment Information

Adani Navbharat Developers introduces 'Dharavi Didi', an AI assistant providing residents with 24/7 access to verified information about the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The service, which is available in Hindi, Marathi, and English, aims to dispel misinformation and ensure transparency and accessibility for all residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:43 IST
AI Assistant 'Dharavi Didi' Launches to Aid Residents in Redevelopment Information
Adani launches AI assistant 'Dharavi Didi' to help Dharavi residents (Photo-Adani). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) has launched an innovative AI assistant named 'Dharavi Didi' to enhance the dissemination of information for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). This digital helper is designed to aid residents by answering queries related to various phases of the redevelopment process round-the-clock.

Aiming to eliminate misinformation and enhance transparency, 'Dharavi Didi' provides residents with precise answers regarding surveys, eligibility, documentation, and rehabilitation procedures. The assistant communicates in Hindi, Marathi, and English, with plans to support Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati in the coming months.

The company emphasizes that this AI assistant is part of a broader Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) initiative, ensuring verified information is accessible at any time, allowing residents to access crucial redevelopment details without waiting for traditional office hours. It aims to guide residents through the redevelopment process by providing clarity and building confidence through transparency.

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