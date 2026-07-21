India Hosts BRICS Meet to Deepen Traditional Medicine Cooperation

India brought together BRICS nations in Chandigarh for a high-level meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM), placing greater emphasis on international cooperation, research and evidence-based healthcare. The meeting, held on 21 July 2026 under India's BRICS Chairship, formed part of the four-day BRICS Health Track programme jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush.

The discussions reflected the BRICS Chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation & Sustainability," with member countries exploring ways to strengthen healthcare systems by expanding collaboration in traditional and integrative medicine.

BRICS nations back stronger collaboration in traditional medicine

Senior government officials, technical experts and delegates from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates attended the meeting, sharing policy experiences, scientific developments and successful practices in traditional medicine.

The formal session began with a welcome address by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. Delegates reached a consensus on the Terms of Reference for establishing a BRICS Expert Working Group on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine, marking an important step towards structured cooperation among member countries.

Participants also discussed ways to strengthen institutional partnerships, harmonise policy approaches and identify future areas of joint work in research, education and healthcare delivery.

Capacity building and education receive major attention

A dedicated side event focused on capacity building, education and human resource development, highlighting the importance of creating stronger academic partnerships among BRICS countries. The session explored opportunities for Ayush scholarships, faculty and student exchanges, collaborative research and evidence generation to strengthen the global traditional medicine ecosystem.

Officials said these initiatives would help improve scientific understanding, encourage knowledge exchange and support the wider acceptance of evidence-based traditional healthcare practices across participating countries.

Ayush Zone showcases India's holistic healthcare approach

As part of the BRICS programme, Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated the Ayush Zone, offering delegates an interactive experience of India's traditional healthcare systems. The exhibition featured Ayush Aahar, wellness consultations, herbal medicine displays, research and innovation exhibits, Yoga demonstrations and information on India's global healthcare initiatives.

The four-day programme also included Chair Yoga sessions, demonstrations of the Common Yoga Protocol, Yoga Break (Y-Break) activities and the Fit India Run, allowing delegates to experience India's holistic wellness traditions beyond formal discussions.

The meeting concluded with several key outcomes, including progress towards establishing the BRICS Expert Working Group on TCIM, stronger cooperation in research, education and regulatory frameworks, improved knowledge-sharing among member countries and greater recognition of Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine within the broader BRICS Health agenda.

India said the meeting reaffirmed its commitment to promoting evidence-based traditional medicine while building stronger international partnerships to support accessible, sustainable and people-centred healthcare.