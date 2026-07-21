Centre Steps Up Kharif Monitoring as Rainfall Stays Below Normal

The Central Government has stepped up its monitoring of the ongoing Kharif season, with Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directing officials to closely track rainfall, crop sowing and input supplies in regions facing weather-related challenges. A high-level review held in New Delhi examined the progress of Kharif cultivation, the evolving monsoon, the possibility of El Niño conditions and the preparedness of states to support farmers during the season.

The meeting also covered rainfall-deficient districts, fertiliser and seed availability, water storage in reservoirs and crop conditions across the country. Chouhan instructed officials to maintain close coordination with state governments and respond quickly wherever rainfall shortages begin to affect farming activities.

Kharif sowing crosses 658 lakh hectares

Officials informed the meeting that Kharif crops had been sown across 658.19 lakh hectares as of 17 July 2026. While the overall sowing area is lower than the same period last year, paddy, pulses and several other crops have shown encouraging progress in many states, offering some positive signs despite uneven rainfall.

The Agriculture Minister asked the missions responsible for pulses, oilseeds and cotton to hold weekly review meetings with state governments so that field-level issues can be identified early and corrective measures can be implemented without delay. He also emphasised the need to gather real-time information directly from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and state authorities to better understand local conditions.

Rainfall deficit remains a concern across many regions

The review included detailed presentations on forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), possible El Niño developments and the condition of 270 rainfall-sensitive districts. Crop health was also assessed using satellite-based indicators such as the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI).

The South-West Monsoon covered the entire country by 9 July, only one day later than its normal schedule, creating favourable conditions for sowing in most regions. Even with the full spread of the monsoon, rainfall has remained below average in several parts of the country.

Between 1 June and 15 July, India received 227 mm of rainfall, compared with the normal 294.2 mm, leaving the country with a 23 per cent rainfall deficit. East and Northeast India recorded the sharpest shortfall at 36 per cent, followed by Southern Peninsular India at 26 per cent, Northwest India at 19 per cent and Central India at 13 per cent. Officials said contingency plans and agricultural management measures are being carried out in partnership with state governments based on local weather conditions.

Fertiliser and seed supplies under constant watch

The meeting also reviewed the availability and distribution of fertilisers, particularly urea, along with seed supplies for the Kharif season. Officials said adequate stocks have been arranged and supplies are being monitored continuously through coordination with states.

Chouhan instructed officials to ensure farmers receive fertilisers according to their requirements and called for immediate action if any disruptions appear in the distribution network. He also directed both departments under the Agriculture Ministry to continue monitoring agricultural activities throughout the season using scientific advice, weather-based planning and effective implementation of government schemes, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to protecting farmers' interests and supporting agricultural production.