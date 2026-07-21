The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Parents are routinely told to keep children safe online as though the digital world were a separate place with clear borders and household controls capable of keeping harm out, but children do not experience their lives that way. Friendships, conflict, learning, identity and vulnerability now move continuously across phones, classrooms, homes and public spaces, reveals a new study published in Sociological Research Online.

Authored by University of Surrey researchers Emily Setty, Maria-Nerina Boursinou, Tom Roberts and Ranjana Das, the study "Online vs Offline; Near vs Far: How Parents Navigate Risk, News Media, and Safety in Children's Post-Digital Lives," follows 30 parents in Southeast England through three rounds of interviews and a WhatsApp diary exercise conducted across 2024 and 2025.

The researchers find that parents rely on reassuring binaries, online and offline, near and far, safe and dangerous, to make sense of uncertainty. Yet those categories repeatedly break down. Parents are expected to manage risks created by platforms, schools, peer cultures and algorithms, even though they control only a small part of that system.

The Online-Offline Divide Has Collapsed

Many parents described digital life as less real, less meaningful or more dangerous than face-to-face experience. Social media was associated with addiction, distraction, manipulation and reputational harm. Some worried that children were becoming detached from reality; others saw platforms as environments where strangers, fake identities and harmful content could enter family life without warning.

These concerns were not irrational. Parents raised concrete fears about grooming, image-based abuse, body-image pressure, misinformation, scams and deepfakes. What the study challenges is the assumption that these harms can be contained within an "online" category.

Parents' own accounts showed that digital and physical risks constantly overlap. Peer pressure to share images may begin on a phone but produce humiliation at school. Online aggression can shape offline behaviour. A relationship formed digitally can carry emotional consequences no less real than one formed face to face. Conversely, an offline relationship may be toxic even when the parent can see who is involved.

Policy still tends to isolate digital harm into technical categories. Online safety advice often focuses on screen time, privacy settings, content filters and device access. Those tools can help, but they do not address the relationships and inequalities through which harm takes shape.

According to the study, the risk is relational. Technology can amplify harm, but it rarely acts alone. Gender norms, peer cultures, school environments, family communication, platform design and access to support all influence whether an encounter becomes damaging. Treating the device as the problem may produce visible action without addressing the deeper conditions behind the risk.

News Turns Distant Threats Into Household Fear

The research also shows how news media reshape parental ideas of proximity. Parents often associated the familiar with safety and the distant with danger, but constant exposure to stories about abduction, knife crime, war, economic insecurity and social disorder made remote threats feel emotionally close.

Participants imagined their own children in stories unfolding elsewhere. Some repeatedly checked social media for updates. Others linked national reporting to fears about local streets, schools or public spaces. Distant events became intimate not because they were likely to occur, but because media circulation made them imaginable.

Some parents viewed local environments as unsafe. Parks, shops and after-school activities could feel more threatening than children staying indoors with a gaming console. Public debate often presents online activity as the dangerous alternative to healthy offline childhood, yet some families experience physical spaces as less predictable and harder to supervise.

The study reveals a post-digital geography of fear. "Near" and "far" no longer describe physical distance alone. They also reflect emotional intensity, familiarity, trust and perceived control. This helps explain why parents may react strongly to highly visible threats while feeling less equipped to recognise routine harms embedded in peer relationships or family life. News media do not simply inform parents; they help organise which dangers feel urgent.

For policymakers and journalists, the implication is important. Public communication can increase awareness, but it can also intensify anxiety and encourage blunt restrictions. Reporting that treats every emerging technology as a new moral emergency may leave parents more fearful without making children safer.

Parents Carry the Burden but Not the Power

Parents used a wide range of strategies: monitoring browsing histories, delaying smartphone access, restricting social media, setting device limits and maintaining open conversations. But few followed one consistent model. Their approaches shifted with children's age, temperament, gender, digital habits and previous experiences.

Some preferred strict control because it offered clarity. Others recognised that surveillance could damage trust or become impossible as children grew older. Many wanted to rely on dialogue but felt they lacked the time, knowledge or confidence to keep pace with changing platforms. This exposes a central policy failure. Contemporary parenting culture assigns families enormous moral responsibility for digital safety while giving them limited influence over the systems shaping children's experiences.

Parents cannot continuously monitor a child, redesign recommendation algorithms, remove harmful content, improve school safeguarding or force platforms to respond. They can set household rules, but those rules operate within infrastructures built by organisations with far greater technical and economic power.

Participants called for stronger school curricula, better platform moderation, more effective regulation and greater institutional support. Their demand was not to abandon parental responsibility, but to distribute it more fairly.

This point has global relevance. In lower-resource settings, parents may have even less access to digital literacy programmes, counselling, school support or regulatory protection. Safety strategies that assume confident, well-informed and constantly available parents can widen inequality because families differ sharply in time, income, education and technical knowledge.

Digital resilience is also not simply an individual skill. It depends on whether a child has trusted adults, responsive schools, safe reporting channels and platforms that act when harm occurs.

Child Safety Needs an Ecosystem, Not a Rulebook

The study challenges individualised safety policy. Parents should not be treated as isolated gatekeepers standing between children and a dangerous digital world. They are better understood as co-navigators within a wider social and technological ecosystem. For governments, that means regulating platform design and operation, not merely advising families to use safety settings. Reporting systems must be accessible, moderation credible and redress effective.

Schools need to move beyond occasional online-safety lessons. Digital literacy should include misinformation, AI-generated content, consent, peer pressure, image circulation and the emotional consequences of networked life. It should also help children recognise when online conflict is becoming an offline safeguarding issue.

Parents need practical guidance that acknowledges uncertainty rather than promising total control. Advice should explain trade-offs: restriction can reduce exposure but may limit independence and digital learning; open communication can strengthen trust but cannot replace institutional protection.

The research has limitations. Its sample was small, geographically concentrated and based on parents' accounts rather than direct observation. Participants were recruited partly online and were therefore likely to have at least basic digital engagement. Socioeconomic status was not formally measured, and children's own perspectives were not included.

Future research should bring children and parents into the same analytical frame, compare families across countries and income groups, and examine how disability, gender, ethnicity and household resources shape risk and access to support. The spread of generative AI makes that work increasingly urgent.

A credible safety strategy must replace the fantasy of parental control with shared accountability. Families matter, but so do schools, platforms, regulators, civil society and public communication. The question is no longer how parents can keep the online world outside the home. It is how society can make children's whole, interconnected world safer.