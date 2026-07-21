How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

Malaysia's community mental health programme, MENTARI, is emerging as a practical example of how governments can transform mental health services from hospital-based treatment into community-led care that supports both social well-being and economic development. Studied by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Western Pacific in partnership with Malaysia's Ministry of Health and its Division of Data, Strategy and Innovation, the programme demonstrates that mental health investment is not only a healthcare priority but also a strategy for improving workforce participation, reducing inequality and strengthening national productivity. With more than 215 million people estimated to be living with mental health conditions across the Western Pacific and around one in three Malaysian adults experiencing mental health challenges, the findings offer valuable lessons for policymakers, development partners and private-sector stakeholders seeking sustainable and inclusive health systems.

Bringing Mental Health Care Closer to Communities

Unlike traditional psychiatric services that depend largely on hospitals, MENTARI delivers care through 40 community-based centres located in shopping malls, government buildings, industrial areas and neighbourhood health facilities. The centres provide screening, counselling, medication, rehabilitation, home visits and family support, making mental health services easier to access while reducing social stigma.

One of its most successful innovations is the self-referral system, allowing people to seek help directly without first visiting a general practitioner. Between January 2022 and June 2024, 25 MENTARI centres served more than 11,000 clients, with about one-third entering the programme through self-referral. For governments, this demonstrates that reducing administrative barriers can encourage earlier treatment, improve patient outcomes and reduce long-term pressure on hospitals. As demand for mental health care continues to rise, community-based models like MENTARI could become an essential part of universal health coverage.

Mental Health Investment Can Deliver Economic Returns

MENTARI treats employment as an important part of recovery rather than a separate social issue. Through vocational training, workplace preparation and job-matching services, the programme helps people with mental health conditions return to productive employment.

Between January 2022 and June 2024, nearly 1,400 participants received employment support, while the Supported Employment Programme achieved an average 68% employment rate. These results highlight that investing in mental health can generate economic benefits by increasing labour force participation, reducing welfare dependency and improving household incomes.

For businesses, the programme creates opportunities to build more inclusive workplaces while addressing labour shortages. Employers can collaborate with community mental health centres to recruit trained workers, improve employee well-being and strengthen environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. However, policymakers must also ensure that supported employment is accompanied by fair wages, safe working conditions and long-term career opportunities rather than short-term placements.

Strong Partnerships Will Be Essential for Expansion

A major challenge remains Malaysia's shortage of mental health specialists. To address this, MENTARI has trained more than 850 primary healthcare professionals across five states using WHO's Mental Health Gap Action Programme, enabling non-specialist health workers to identify and manage common mental health conditions.

For governments, this task-sharing approach offers a cost-effective way to expand services without relying solely on psychiatrists. International development partners, including multilateral development banks, UN agencies and bilateral donors, can help scale similar models by supporting workforce training, digital health systems, community infrastructure and research.

At the same time, the report identifies challenges that require policy attention. Many staff split their time between hospitals and community centres, staff turnover remains high, service delivery varies across locations and digital data systems need strengthening. Addressing these gaps will be critical if community mental health programmes are to expand nationwide.

Building a Stronger Community Mental Health System

The report suggests that the next phase of reform should focus on stronger national standards, better performance monitoring and greater investment in prevention. Governments should collect more consistent data on patient recovery, employment outcomes, treatment completion and hospital readmissions to better measure programme impact.

Expanding partnerships with schools, universities, employers, local governments and civil society organisations could also improve early intervention, particularly for young people and vulnerable communities. Meanwhile, the private sector has opportunities to invest in tele-mental health, digital health technologies, workplace wellness programmes and community rehabilitation services.

Malaysia's experience demonstrates that mental health should be viewed as an investment in human capital rather than simply a healthcare expense. By combining accessible treatment with employment support and community partnerships, MENTARI offers a practical model that can improve public health, strengthen economic resilience and promote more inclusive development across the region.