South Africa Accelerates Digital Government Services Rollout

South Africa is stepping up its digital transformation programme with new online public services designed to make government more accessible, reduce administrative delays and improve service delivery. The latest milestone is the launch of Phase II of the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES) by the Department of Home Affairs, reflecting the government's broader strategy to modernise public administration while supporting economic growth and investment.

The initiative forms part of a wider plan to build a digital government where citizens can access essential services through secure online platforms instead of relying on paper-based processes and repeated visits to government offices.

Roadmap sets vision for fully digital public services

The government's digital transformation agenda is guided by the Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of the South African Government, which outlines a vision of creating an inclusive, secure and citizen-focused digital state by 2030.

In the foreword to the roadmap, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that accessing government services can often be costly, time-consuming and particularly difficult for people living in rural communities. He said the roadmap is designed to simplify these experiences by improving identity verification, reducing fraud, enabling secure data sharing, expanding digital payment systems and creating a single trusted platform for public services.

A key part of this strategy is the MyMzansi platform, which is intended to provide one central gateway for citizens to access government information and services online.

More services now available through digital platforms

Several departments have already expanded their online services as part of the transformation programme.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) allows taxpayers to manage tax matters through eFiling, the SARS MobiApp and online compliance services without visiting branches.

The Department of Home Affairs has also expanded the eHomeAffairs platform, enabling citizens to complete much of the Smart ID and passport application process online before attending appointments for biometric verification.

Earlier this month, Absa joined the Home Affairs digital network, increasing the availability of Smart ID services through 296 participating bank branches across the country.

Motorists can also complete vehicle licence renewals and other vehicle administration services through the NaTIS online platform, while young people are able to access employment opportunities, entrepreneurship support and digital skills programmes through the South African Youth Platform (SAYouth).

Infrastructure investment supports digital expansion

According to the 2026 Budget Review, Phase 2 of SA Connect will prioritise underserved communities and government facilities by deploying approximately 1,180 kilometres of fibre infrastructure. The project is expected to extend broadband access to around 5.6 million households through community Wi-Fi hotspots while improving connectivity at 6,343 government facilities.

The government believes stronger digital infrastructure will improve access to services, reduce paperwork and travel costs, strengthen security, minimise fraud and encourage innovation, education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Digital services to remain inclusive

While digital platforms continue to expand, the government said traditional service channels will remain available to ensure rural communities and vulnerable groups are not excluded. Officials said the long-term objective is to create a public service where citizens can verify their identity, apply for services, receive payments and interact with government securely from anywhere, while maintaining multiple access channels for those who still require in-person assistance.