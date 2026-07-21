Lawmakers Urge Trump to Counter EU Tech Rules

A cohort of 25 U.S. lawmakers has called on President Donald Trump to challenge Europe’s tech regulations, which they argue unjustly target major American technology companies. In a letter obtained by Reuters, the legislators urge the administration to investigate these regulations, specifically focusing on the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The lawmakers claim that EU policies are anti-competitive, strategically used for economic gain against U.S. firms like Amazon, Apple, and Google, while European and Chinese competitors remain unaffected. They are particularly concerned about the DMA’s potential regulatory burdens on Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services.

Criticism was leveled at the EU's potential fine against Google for alleged DMA breaches, highlighting that such sanctions overlook significant changes already made by the company. Should dialogue fail, the legislators suggest using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for retaliatory measures. They emphasize that the EU should not take U.S. market access for granted.