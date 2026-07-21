U.S.-China AI Talks Set to Address Technology Concerns

The United States and China are scheduled to hold AI talks, potentially ahead of Xi Jinping's visit to the U.S. in late September. The discussions aim to address concerns about advanced AI models and their implications for military, cybersecurity, and economic sectors. Participants and details remain under deliberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:29 IST
U.S.-China AI Talks Set to Address Technology Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to address the expanding frontier of artificial intelligence, the United States and China are preparing to engage in talks slated for September. Sources reveal that these discussions are likely to occur before President Xi Jinping's U.S. visit, focusing on addressing the risks associated with each country's AI advancements.

The upcoming dialogue, originating from the Trump-Xi summit, highlights growing anxieties between the political and economic superpowers over AI capabilities that could impact global security and markets. These talks, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, aim to explore regulatory frameworks for AI models that could inadvertently strengthen military means and disrupt labor dynamics.

As preliminary arrangements unfold, Beijing and Washington are deliberating participation and agenda specifics. The initiative marks the first formal AI discourse under President Trump, navigating a domain already strained by AI chip export restrictions and potential trade actions against Chinese tech entities. Both nations are keen to foster a non-political yet engaging technical exchange to steer AI collaboration.

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