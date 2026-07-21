Crunch Time for US-Mexico Trade Talks Amid Canadian Tariff Tensions

U.S. and Mexican negotiators will begin a third round of bilateral talks on revising the North American trade agreement, excluding Canada. This follows President Trump's new tariffs on Canadian goods. The focus is on reducing deficits and reshoring manufacturing. Mexico aims for a year-end resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:07 IST
Crunch Time for US-Mexico Trade Talks Amid Canadian Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

United States and Mexican trade negotiators are preparing to meet for a critical third round of bilateral discussions, with the focus on revising the North American trade agreement. Notably absent from these talks is Canada, as President Donald Trump intensifies trade tensions by imposing new tariffs on Canadian goods.

Set to unfold over three days, these discussions mark the first formal talks on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) changes since the Trump administration opted to initiate a wind-down of the regional trade pact. With Trump emphasizing a reduction of trade deficits and the reshoring of manufacturing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the drive towards more U.S.-based auto manufacturing as a key goal.

Additionally, Mexico's new ambassador to the U.S., Roberto Lazzeri, expressed optimism for a resolution by the year's end. He emphasized that all three nations would benefit from resolving trade disputes promptly. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the U.S. over tariffs impacting Canadian goods, deepening the divide between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026