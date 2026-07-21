Crunch Time for US-Mexico Trade Talks Amid Canadian Tariff Tensions

United States and Mexican trade negotiators are preparing to meet for a critical third round of bilateral discussions, with the focus on revising the North American trade agreement. Notably absent from these talks is Canada, as President Donald Trump intensifies trade tensions by imposing new tariffs on Canadian goods.

Set to unfold over three days, these discussions mark the first formal talks on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) changes since the Trump administration opted to initiate a wind-down of the regional trade pact. With Trump emphasizing a reduction of trade deficits and the reshoring of manufacturing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the drive towards more U.S.-based auto manufacturing as a key goal.

Additionally, Mexico's new ambassador to the U.S., Roberto Lazzeri, expressed optimism for a resolution by the year's end. He emphasized that all three nations would benefit from resolving trade disputes promptly. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the U.S. over tariffs impacting Canadian goods, deepening the divide between the two nations.