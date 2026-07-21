Anant Raj Limited Announces Strategic Demerger to Propel Specialized Growth

Anant Raj Limited plans a demerger to create two focused companies: one for real estate and the other for digital services under Ashok Cloud Pvt Limited. This strategic move aims to enhance operational focus, simplify corporate structure, and attract investment opportunities in respective sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:51 IST
Anant Raj Limited Announces Strategic Demerger to Propel Specialized Growth
Representational Image (Photo/@Anant Raj). Image Credit: ANI

Anant Raj Limited has unveiled a strategic plan to restructure its business operations, separating its data centre and cloud services from its core real estate activities. This move, approved by the company's Board of Directors, aims to establish two independently focused entities.

The proposed demerger is structured under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. It is subject to various statutory, regulatory, and judicial approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal. The digital arm, set to operate under Ashok Cloud Pvt Limited, will focus on cloud services and data centres, aiming for scalability and investment attractiveness.

The restructuring aims to streamline Anant Raj's operations by focusing on real estate, while Ashok Cloud emphasizes digital infrastructure. The initiative is designed to simplify corporate structure, enhance growth opportunities, and allow narrowed strategic focus in each sector, ultimately benefiting stakeholders and investors.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
3
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
4
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026