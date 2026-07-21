Anant Raj Limited Announces Strategic Demerger to Propel Specialized Growth

Anant Raj Limited has unveiled a strategic plan to restructure its business operations, separating its data centre and cloud services from its core real estate activities. This move, approved by the company's Board of Directors, aims to establish two independently focused entities.

The proposed demerger is structured under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. It is subject to various statutory, regulatory, and judicial approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal. The digital arm, set to operate under Ashok Cloud Pvt Limited, will focus on cloud services and data centres, aiming for scalability and investment attractiveness.

The restructuring aims to streamline Anant Raj's operations by focusing on real estate, while Ashok Cloud emphasizes digital infrastructure. The initiative is designed to simplify corporate structure, enhance growth opportunities, and allow narrowed strategic focus in each sector, ultimately benefiting stakeholders and investors.