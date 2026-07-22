Neural Networks Clash: University of Tennessee vs. Anthropic

The University of Tennessee Research Foundation has filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, accusing the AI company of infringing its neural network-related patents. The case, lodged in Delaware federal court, claims Anthropic's systems transgress patents on machine-learning technology inspired by neuroscience.

This marks the first patent infringement lawsuit against Anthropic, following a significant legal settlement earlier. Recently, a California federal judge approved a $1.5 billion settlement by Anthropic in a class action lawsuit over the unauthorized use of authors' works to train AI systems.

Despite requests, Anthropic and the Tennessee foundation have not commented on the case. The foundation asserts that Anthropic has repeatedly disregarded intellectual property rights throughout its product development. They seek both monetary compensation and legal measures to prevent further patent violations by Anthropic.