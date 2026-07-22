Bystander Sues U.S. Secret Service Over White House Shootout

In a dramatic legal turn, attorneys representing Benjamin Del Real, Jr. have declared their intention to sue the U.S. Secret Service following a shootout outside the White House. This incident, which occurred in May, saw Del Real injured by gunfire as agents engaged a gunman at a checkpoint.

The gunman, whose attack prompted swift retaliation from Secret Service agents, was killed in the exchange of fire. However, Del Real’s legal team contends that agents negligently endangered public safety by firing in the busy area, leading to Del Real’s severe abdominal injury.

Pursuing legal action under the federal Tort Claims Act, Del Real’s attorneys have demanded that crucial evidence, including firearms, shell casings, and surveillance footage, be preserved to support their case.