USMCA's Future in Flux: U.S. and Mexico Tackle Trade Talks Without Canada

In a significant development, U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators commenced a third round of bilateral talks on Tuesday aimed at revising the North American trade agreement, notably without the inclusion of Canada. This move comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on Canadian goods, escalating trade tensions among the trio.

According to sources, the discussions are the first formal attempt to amend the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) since its potential expiration was signaled on July 1. Stakeholders are seeking to secure the regional trade pact, which underpins $1.6 trillion in North American trade. There is pressure from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to maintain USMCA's tariff-free structure.

No stranger to controversy, Trump's strategy focuses on reducing U.S. trade deficits and reshoring manufacturing. Recent data reveal a shift in trade dynamics, including a 17% increase in the U.S. goods trade deficit with Mexico last year. Efforts to conclude a mutually beneficial deal by the end of the year are ongoing amid complex negotiations involving regional content requirements and economic security concerns.