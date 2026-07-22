Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tension and Inflation Concerns

The U.S. dollar rose for the fourth consecutive session due to heightened Middle East tensions impacting oil prices and inflation concerns. Market dynamics include U.S. military strikes on Iran, oil price fluctuations, and Federal Reserve policies. Global currencies are affected, with the pound and yen facing declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:13 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tension and Inflation Concerns
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  • United States

The U.S. dollar saw its fourth consecutive session of gains on Tuesday, driven by escalating Middle East tensions that have propelled oil prices and reignited inflation concerns.

Shipping disruptions, due to threats from Yemen's Houthis, alongside continued U.S. military actions in Iran, have brought focus back to some of the world's key energy chokepoints. This has led to rising U.S. and Brent crude prices.

While diplomatic efforts continue, markets remain wary of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, as inflation pressures persist. Globally, various currencies such as the pound and yen are reacting to these developments, adding to the complex economic landscape.

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