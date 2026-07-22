Direct Flights to Lebanon: A New Chapter in U.S. Aviation

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that U.S. airlines will soon be able to fly directly to Lebanon. This decision, made after discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, ends a ban that has been in place since 1985, following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

The TWA incident involved the kidnapping of the flight en route from Athens to Rome, forcing it to land in Beirut, where a brutal killing of a U.S. Navy diver took place during the 17-day standoff. Now, Trump has ordered the Transportation Department to lift the prohibition on flights.

This announcement follows the recent resumption of U.S. flight services to Venezuela after the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, in a military operation. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department have not yet commented on the Lebanon decision.