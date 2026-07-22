Asian Markets Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Revival

Asian financial markets saw a robust start on Wednesday, propelled by strong performances in the U.S., as rising oil prices were overshadowed by a tech sector recovery.

MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, climbed 1.2%, with South Korea's Kospi surging over 6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 rising by 1.9%. The rebound in semiconductor shares buoyed indices despite Brent crude's upward movement following regional tensions.

Investor focus shifts towards tech giants Alphabet and Tesla amid earnings reports and AI endeavors. In other developments, U.S. trade policies and the Federal Reserve's rate forecast maintain economic interest, while cryptocurrency valuations edge upward.