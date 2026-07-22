Asian Markets Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Revival

Asian stocks soared thanks to a rally in the U.S. markets despite rising oil prices due to Houthi threats. The tech sector led the rebound, particularly semiconductor stocks, while Alphabet and Tesla's earnings and U.S. trade policies were under scrutiny. The U.S. dollar maintained strength, reflecting stable economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 07:18 IST
Asian Markets Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Revival
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Asian financial markets saw a robust start on Wednesday, propelled by strong performances in the U.S., as rising oil prices were overshadowed by a tech sector recovery.

MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, climbed 1.2%, with South Korea's Kospi surging over 6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 rising by 1.9%. The rebound in semiconductor shares buoyed indices despite Brent crude's upward movement following regional tensions.

Investor focus shifts towards tech giants Alphabet and Tesla amid earnings reports and AI endeavors. In other developments, U.S. trade policies and the Federal Reserve's rate forecast maintain economic interest, while cryptocurrency valuations edge upward.

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