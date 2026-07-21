Nasdaq's Fragile Highs: Analyzing the Depth of Market Divergence

Recent movements in the Nasdaq Composite suggest that its impressive record close on June 2 might not be as solid as it appears. A deeper examination of market indicators, specifically the Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) Index, reveals underlying vulnerabilities.

The NH/NL Index's current reading of 40.6% on Monday indicates its weakest standing since April. Analysts have noted that since the Nasdaq's bottom in late March, there's been a notable divergence, with fewer stocks contributing to the index's ascent. This condition, marked by the NH/NL's failure to reach new highs alongside the Composite, points to potential instability.

Historically, swift rebounds in this index have heralded significant turning points for the Nasdaq. Observers remain hopeful that a climb above the declining 10-day moving average, set at 53.4% as of Monday, may signal a reduction in selling activity and a bullish reversal.