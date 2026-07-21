Semiconductors Rally: Wall Street Rises Ahead of Tech Earnings

Wall Street’s major indexes opened higher on Tuesday with a boost from semiconductor shares recovering from a recent decline. Investors are looking to upcoming tech earnings for guidance on the AI investment landscape. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw gains at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:02 IST
Semiconductors Rally: Wall Street Rises Ahead of Tech Earnings
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Wall Street's primary indexes experienced an upswing at the opening bell on Tuesday, driven by a resurgence in semiconductor stocks following a recent downturn. This uptick comes as market participants turn their focus to the impending earnings reports from leading tech companies, seeking insights into the trajectory of AI investments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 77.5 points, equivalent to a 0.15% increase, taking it to 51,916.79 at the start of the trading session. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 46.7 points or 0.63%, beginning the day at 7,489.95.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite enjoyed a more robust rally, with a rise of 264.5 points, marking a 1.04% gain to kick off at 25,772.549. Investors are attentively monitoring these developments in anticipation of further information from forthcoming tech earnings.

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