Indie Pop Star's Legal Battle Unfolds: D4vd in the Spotlight Over Heinous Crime

Indie pop singer D4vd, real name David Burke, faces a murder case involving the alleged killing and dismemberment of his teen girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Accusations include murder and child sexual abuse. Burke claims innocence as the proceedings continue in court, drawing significant media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:09 IST
Indie Pop Star's Legal Battle Unfolds: D4vd in the Spotlight Over Heinous Crime
murder case
  • Country:
  • United States

In a gripping courtroom drama, indie pop sensation D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is fighting charges that accuse him of a gruesome crime. According to the prosecution, the musician allegedly killed and dismembered his teenage girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, amid fear of exposure.

The courtroom atmosphere was tense as evidence was presented, including grisly crime-scene photographs and purchases Burke allegedly made post-crime. Defense lawyers have tirelessly maintained Burke's innocence. The proceedings are closely watched, with potential further charges looming.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced plans to call numerous witnesses and hinted at the possible pursuit of the death penalty. With damaging evidence and media attention, this case highlights the intersection of fame, scandal, and justice.

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