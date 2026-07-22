Jay Feely's Triumph in Arizona's GOP Primary

Jay Feely, a former professional football player backed by President Trump, secured the Republican primary election victory for Arizona's 1st congressional district. His win is pivotal for the Republican Party's aim to retain their majority in the House of Representatives, especially with incumbent David Schweikert's unsuccessful gubernatorial run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:05 IST
Jay Feely's Triumph in Arizona's GOP Primary
  • Country:
  • United States

Jay Feely, a former professional football player and endorsed by President Donald Trump, emerged victorious in the Republican primary election for Arizona's 1st congressional district, according to media projections on Tuesday.

This victory is crucial for the Republican Party, whose strategy to maintain majority control in the House of Representatives hinges on winning the general election race in November.

The Republican dynamics in the district shifted after incumbent David Schweikert's failed attempt at a gubernatorial run, making Feely's win even more significant.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026