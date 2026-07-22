Jay Feely's Triumph in Arizona's GOP Primary

Jay Feely, a former professional football player and endorsed by President Donald Trump, emerged victorious in the Republican primary election for Arizona's 1st congressional district, according to media projections on Tuesday.

This victory is crucial for the Republican Party, whose strategy to maintain majority control in the House of Representatives hinges on winning the general election race in November.

The Republican dynamics in the district shifted after incumbent David Schweikert's failed attempt at a gubernatorial run, making Feely's win even more significant.