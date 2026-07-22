Tensions Soar in Middle East as U.S. Pledges Diplomatic Resolve Amid Red Sea Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated America's willingness to negotiate an end to the Iran crisis, despite Tehran's apparent lack of seriousness about engaging in discussions.

The situation, which has disrupted two major energy chokepoints, has seen the Red Sea become a focal point due to threats from Yemen's Houthis, sparking concern over oil supply routes.

Rubio underscored the dangers of allowing Iran control over the Strait of Hormuz, drawing parallels with territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and warning against such precedence.