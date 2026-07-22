Sydney Court Clears Rebel Wilson in Defamation Case: Legal Drama Unfolds

In a significant legal development, a Sydney court cleared renowned Australian actor Rebel Wilson of defaming fellow actor Charlotte MacInnes. This defamation case revolved around Wilson's alleged social media posts concerning MacInnes, which were claimed to be defamatory.

The dispute originated from an incident in September 2023, during the production of Wilson's directorial debut, 'The Deb.' MacInnes alleged discomfort during a swimming episode at Bondi Beach, which was later shared by Wilson on Instagram. However, the court ruled in Wilson's favor, stating the posts did not damage MacInnes’ reputation.

Judge Elizabeth Raper, in her detailed judgment, wrote that MacInnes failed to prove any serious reputational harm. Wilson expressed relief and gratitude for the decision, highlighting her previous legal victory in a 2017 defamation suit. MacInnes’ team has confirmed plans to appeal the decision.