Myanmar Junta Chief Seeks Diplomatic Breakthrough with Thailand Visit

Myanmar's military leader turned president, Min Aung Hlaing, plans an official visit to Thailand, aiming to secure international legitimacy. This visit follows meetings with ASEAN and Myanmar's opposition groups. Hlaing became president after controversial elections, deepening Myanmar's political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 12:08 IST
Myanmar Junta Chief Seeks Diplomatic Breakthrough with Thailand Visit
Min Aung Hlaing
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's newly appointed president, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to visit Thailand on August 6-7, as confirmed by Thailand's Foreign Minister to AFP. This visit is part of the junta's efforts to attain international acknowledgment post-coup.

During his time in Thailand, Min Aung Hlaing will meet with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow emphasized the importance of realism in their expectations but encouraged progress. The visit follows crucial meetings involving ASEAN foreign ministers and Myanmar's opposition factions.

The backdrop of this diplomatic endeavor is Myanmar's enduring political instability since Min Aung Hlaing led a coup five years ago, resulting in the ousting of a democratically elected government. His presidency, secured through military-engineered elections, has been widely criticized by human rights organizations and Western nations.

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