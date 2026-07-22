Seoul Mayor Fined Over Opinion Poll Funds Scandal

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon faces an uncertain political future after being fined 10 million won by a South Korean court. The decision stems from a political funds case involving opinion polls utilized ahead of the 2021 mayoral by-election.

The charges against Oh included receiving polling services valued at 21 million won, which were illicitly covered by a longtime supporter. This action was a direct violation of the Political Funds Act, according to court findings, prompting an order for the forfeiture of the equivalent amount.

This ruling poses a significant threat to Oh's position, as South Korean law mandates the forfeiture of office for elected officials if fined over 1 million won or sentenced to a jail term. Oh, who was re-elected in June, now faces potential removal from his role.