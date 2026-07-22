Seoul Mayor Fined Over Opinion Poll Funds Scandal

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was fined 10 million won by a South Korean court over a political funds case linked to opinion polls before the 2021 by-election. The court ruled that Oh unlawfully had polling costs covered by a supporter, violating the Political Funds Act, risking his office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 12:12 IST
Seoul Mayor Fined Over Opinion Poll Funds Scandal
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon faces an uncertain political future after being fined 10 million won by a South Korean court. The decision stems from a political funds case involving opinion polls utilized ahead of the 2021 mayoral by-election.

The charges against Oh included receiving polling services valued at 21 million won, which were illicitly covered by a longtime supporter. This action was a direct violation of the Political Funds Act, according to court findings, prompting an order for the forfeiture of the equivalent amount.

This ruling poses a significant threat to Oh's position, as South Korean law mandates the forfeiture of office for elected officials if fined over 1 million won or sentenced to a jail term. Oh, who was re-elected in June, now faces potential removal from his role.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026