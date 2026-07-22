Yen Resurgence: Tokyo's Intervention and BOJ Rate Speculation Stir Markets

The yen saw a resurgence on Wednesday, bouncing back from its weakest point in nearly 40 years, as traders considered potential intervention from Tokyo and anticipated faster rate hikes from the Bank of Japan. Investors, adjusting to policy changes under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, remain pessimistic about the yen's trajectory.

The currency, lingering at a low of 163.24 to the dollar, gained traction after a report suggested the BOJ might raise rates quicker than expected. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reaffirmed the willingness to curb excessive currency weakness if necessary. Earlier interventions in April and May, when the yen weakened past 160 per dollar, provided only temporary alleviation.

Despite the yen's uptick, analysts like Fabien Yip of IG caution that interventions offer short-term fixes but not long-term trend reversals. Political influences over monetary policy, urging BOJ alignment with government strategies, further complicate the landscape. Meanwhile, the pound showed slight stability post-UK inflation data, with broader market implications still unfolding.