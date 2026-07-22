New Zealand and Papua New Guinea deepen defence partnership

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have strengthened their defence relationship by signing a new agreement that will expand military cooperation, training and security engagement over the next three years. The move reflects both countries' commitment to working more closely as Pacific nations face a changing regional security environment and growing strategic challenges.

Defence Minister Chris Penk and Papua New Guinea Defence Minister Elias Kapavore signed the Statement of Intent on Defence Cooperation 2026–2029 during Penk's visit to Papua New Guinea, building on broader efforts to reinforce ties between the two neighbours.

New agreement expands defence cooperation

The new Statement of Intent sets out plans to increase cooperation through regular defence dialogue, joint training programmes, military exercises and personnel exchanges between the two countries' armed forces. Penk said stronger partnerships are becoming increasingly important as Pacific nations respond to a more uncertain global environment and a range of evolving security challenges. He said closer cooperation will help both countries strengthen regional stability while improving defence capabilities through shared experience and collaboration.

The agreement builds on the New Zealand–Papua New Guinea Statement of Partnership 2025–2029, signed last year, which reaffirmed cooperation across defence, security and economic development.

Digital cooperation takes centre stage

Alongside the defence agreement, Penk is attending the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Information and Communications Technology Ministers Meeting, where leaders are discussing the future of digital development across the Pacific. The meeting brings together ministers responsible for technology and digital policy to coordinate regional approaches to digital transformation, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Penk said digital infrastructure and secure communications have become increasingly important for both economic growth and national security, making regional cooperation essential as Pacific countries continue expanding their digital capabilities.

Focus on a connected Pacific region

New Zealand says it remains committed to supporting a digitally connected and inclusive Pacific by working with regional partners on technology development and cybersecurity initiatives. The Government believes stronger cooperation in both defence and digital technology will help Pacific nations respond more effectively to shared challenges while creating new opportunities for economic development and regional resilience. The latest agreements also reinforce New Zealand's ongoing role within the Pacific Islands Forum, with the country preparing to host the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in 2027.