Germany Refutes Russian Propaganda Claims
Germany has denied accusations of conducting nuclear weapons research, describing them as Russian propaganda. German officials assert that these claims aim to undermine Berlin's significant support for Ukraine. The government maintains that the allegations are unfounded and are part of Russia's ongoing disinformation campaign.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has firmly dismissed allegations circulated online that it is engaged in nuclear weapons research, labeling these claims as Russian propaganda. On Wednesday, the German government expressed its view that the statements were intended to tarnish Berlin's reputation and its strong support for Ukraine.
A government spokesperson categorically refuted the accusations, calling them baseless and a typical part of Russia's disinformation strategy. These statements, claimed to be unfounded, come at a time when Germany is prominently backing Ukraine.
Officials emphasize that the allegations have no merit, asserting that Russia's attempt to discredit Germany is in response to its unwavering support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.