Germany has firmly dismissed allegations circulated online that it is engaged in nuclear weapons research, labeling these claims as Russian propaganda. On Wednesday, the German government expressed its view that the statements were intended to tarnish Berlin's reputation and its strong support for Ukraine.

A government spokesperson categorically refuted the accusations, calling them baseless and a typical part of Russia's disinformation strategy. These statements, claimed to be unfounded, come at a time when Germany is prominently backing Ukraine.

Officials emphasize that the allegations have no merit, asserting that Russia's attempt to discredit Germany is in response to its unwavering support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.