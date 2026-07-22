Africa Cup of Nations Set for Success Amid Stadium Challenges

The Confederation of African Football President, Patrice Motsepe, acknowledged challenges in hosting next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, but remains optimistic about the event's success. With Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda co-hosting, Motsepe assured confidence in the region’s potential despite unspecified obstacles.

There have been concerns particularly regarding stadium development in Kenya. Government officials announced progress on the Talanta Sports City stadium in Nairobi and renovations to the Moi International Sports Centre, boosting assurance for the tournament’s smooth execution.

Motsepe highlighted the dedication of the East African heads of state, noting the Cup of Nations’ quadrennial schedule to commence from 2028. Meanwhile, CAF has invited bids for future tournaments, hinting at exciting prospects for 2028, 2032, and 2036 editions.