Hungarian Chief Prosecutor Resigns Amidst Controversy

Gabor Balint Nagy, Hungary's chief prosecutor, announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective August 25. He cited personal attacks against him, extending beyond professional and public discourse, as his reason for stepping down. The resignation marks a significant development in Hungary's legal and political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 17:45 IST
Hungarian Chief Prosecutor Resigns Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Gabor Balint Nagy, Hungary's chief prosecutor, announced his resignation on Wednesday. His departure is set for August 25.

In a statement, Nagy mentioned that personal attacks beyond professional and public debates influenced his decision to step down from his role.

This resignation signifies a considerable event in Hungary's legal framework and political setting.

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