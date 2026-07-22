Spain's Soccer Star Misa Rodriguez Joins Arsenal
Spanish goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, formerly captaining Real Madrid, has transferred to Arsenal. After six notable years with the Spanish club, Rodriguez now joins the ranks of the Women's Super League, marking a new chapter in her football career.
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez has made a significant career move by transferring to Arsenal on a free transfer. This comes after Rodriguez captained Real Madrid and played an impressive six years with the club.
The Women's Super League team, Arsenal, announced the acquisition of Rodriguez, highlighting her experience and leadership skills.
Rodriguez's move is seen as a strategic enhancement to Arsenal's lineup, bolstering their defensive capabilities in the competitive football landscape.