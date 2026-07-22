The British pound remained stable against the dollar on Wednesday as inflation figures came in lower than expected, aligning with market predictions for future interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, oil prices surged due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Sterling traded at $1.3373, experiencing a slight 0.2% decline against the euro, though it maintained its upward trajectory for the month. Inflation cooled more than predicted last month thanks to reduced fuel prices amid temporary de-escalation in the Iran war, providing short-term relief to Prime Minister Andy Burnham as he focuses on reducing living costs.

In response to the latest data, finance minister John Healey urged the government to support households. Earlier, Burnham's government announced tax cuts on energy bills and bus fare caps. Rising oil prices, driven by concerns over Middle Eastern supply routes and regional hostilities, contributed to a complex economic backdrop.