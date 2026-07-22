Tensions Surge as U.S.-Iran Conflict Disrupts Global Oil Supply

The conflict between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, affecting vital global energy routes. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Iran for not taking negotiations seriously, as threats from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis further complicated the situation in the Red Sea.

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to Asia have been redirected due to threats, heightening global tensions. Iran has been accused of seeking leverage in negotiations by creating new shipping threats, while military actions intensify with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight.

Oil prices surged as fears of escalation mounted. U.S. military actions against Iranian targets continue as both nations engage in retaliatory strikes. Diplomatic efforts to mediate the crisis have yet to yield results, leaving an uncertain future for the region and global markets.