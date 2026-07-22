U.S. Stocks Shudder as Chip Sector Weakens Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures saw a decline, impacted by faltering chip stocks, as investors showed caution ahead of the impending Big Tech earnings reports. This period is crucial as it may determine the trajectory of Wall Street's artificial intelligence-driven rally.

The sustained gains that propelled major indexes from their March lows have shown signs of weakening due to volatility within key semiconductor shares, which has sparked a cautious approach among investors. Alphabet and Tesla are at the forefront, being the first among the 'Magnificent 7' to release their second-quarter earnings, offering crucial insights into whether their heavy investments in AI are yielding returns.

Amidst these financial concerns, geopolitical risks linger, particularly with ongoing disputes in the Middle East affecting significant energy channels. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions remain under watch, with financial experts predicting steady rates through 2026, yet leaving room for potential hikes, creating an intricate landscape for traders.