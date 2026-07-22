Ukraine’s Drone Export Deal with the U.S.: A Leap in Global Drone Dominance

Ukraine is set to export drones to the U.S. as part of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme. This marks a significant step in Ukraine's efforts to expand its drone exports, leveraging its experience in the war against Russia. Six Ukrainian firms will export around 100 drones each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:49 IST
Ukraine’s Drone Export Deal with the U.S.: A Leap in Global Drone Dominance
India-Russia Partnership to Strengthen Drone Manufacturing, Technology Transfer, and Rural Employment
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has reached an agreement to export drones to the United States under the Pentagon's ambitious Drone Dominance programme. Sources informed Reuters on Wednesday about the arrangement, amidst ongoing negotiations for a broader drone accord aimed at exporting Ukraine's successful unmanned aerial vehicles.

The demand for Ukrainian drones has grown internationally, given their proven track record in the war against Russia. As a result, six Ukrainian companies have been authorized to export approximately 100 drones each, according to an anonymous source. Kyiv and Washington have yet to officially comment.

Ukraine has previously inked drone deals with European and Middle Eastern nations, as it carefully eases wartime restrictions on armament exports. Drone Dominance, a billion-dollar initiative by the U.S. Department of Defense, invites small attack drones to compete in battlefield simulations. Notably, a Ukrainian-British collaboration emerged victorious in the competition's initial phase.

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