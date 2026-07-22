FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

London's FTSE 100 rose by 0.9% on Wednesday, driven by gains in precious metal miners and energy shares, against a backdrop of rising Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 showed a modest increase of 0.1%. Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical developments and market responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:10 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
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  • United Kingdom

On Wednesday, London's FTSE 100 climbed by 0.9%, closing at 10,684.33 points, as precious metal miners and energy shares supported gains.

This increase occurred as investors remained vigilant due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, notably influencing market dynamics.

Additionally, the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a minor uptick of 0.1%, reflecting a cautious market sentiment amid global uncertainties.

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