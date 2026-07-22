FTSE 100 Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

On Wednesday, London's FTSE 100 climbed by 0.9%, closing at 10,684.33 points, as precious metal miners and energy shares supported gains.

This increase occurred as investors remained vigilant due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, notably influencing market dynamics.

Additionally, the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a minor uptick of 0.1%, reflecting a cautious market sentiment amid global uncertainties.