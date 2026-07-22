EU Faces Rift Over LNG Sanctions in New Russia Sanctions Package

The European Union is grappling with internal disagreements as it attempts to pass a 21st sanctions package against Russia. Aimed at tightening the noose on Moscow's banking sector, the proposal faces opposition from Greece, which is urging a relaxation of restrictions on Russian LNG.

The package comes amid a critical time when the EU perceives an opportunity to pressurize Russia's financial system. Greece, playing a dominant role in Europe's LNG carrier market, argues that strict measures would merely shift market share outside of Europe without significantly impacting Russian revenues.

In response, current EU sanctions continue to target Russian lenders and financial institutions. A report by a European state intelligence service highlighted the potential risk of triggering an economic shock in Russia. Meanwhile, Greece's resistance underscores the EU's ongoing struggle to maintain a united front on sanctions policy.