EU Forces Intercept Suspected 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker
The MV South Star oil tanker was intercepted by EU forces under suspicion of operating under a false flag, violating international maritime law. This operation, announced by EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, targets Russia's 'shadow fleet' accused of evading sanctions to transport Russian oil globally.
- Country:
- European Union
On Monday, European Union forces boarded the MV South Star oil tanker, suspecting it was operating under a false flag in violation of international maritime law. The incident underscores ongoing tensions related to sanctions on Russian oil transport.
EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, revealed the operation in a social media post on Wednesday, emphasizing efforts to dismantle what is referred to as Russia's 'shadow fleet’.
This shadow fleet comprises vessels allegedly circumventing sanctions, facilitating the unauthorized shipment of Russian oil to international markets, posing regulatory challenges for the EU.
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