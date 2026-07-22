EU Forces Intercept Suspected 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker

On Monday, European Union forces boarded the MV South Star oil tanker, suspecting it was operating under a false flag in violation of international maritime law. The incident underscores ongoing tensions related to sanctions on Russian oil transport.

EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, revealed the operation in a social media post on Wednesday, emphasizing efforts to dismantle what is referred to as Russia's 'shadow fleet’.

This shadow fleet comprises vessels allegedly circumventing sanctions, facilitating the unauthorized shipment of Russian oil to international markets, posing regulatory challenges for the EU.