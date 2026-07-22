U.S. Backs Controversial Nuclear Pact with Saudi Arabia

The U.S. administration under President Trump has thrown its support behind a new nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia, enabling the kingdom to enrich uranium and process spent atomic fuel. This development has sparked concern among regional powers wary of potential weapon proliferation.

Washington and Riyadh's discussions over nuclear cooperation have been ongoing for years, primarily focusing on granting Saudi Arabia access to U.S. technology while providing American firms with lucrative contract opportunities in Saudi atomic energy projects. However, national security, weapons proliferation fears, and political instability in the region have been persistent roadblocks. As per sources, the Trump administration is poised to present this agreement to Congress.

Notably, the agreement lacks a critical 'gold standard' clause prohibiting uranium enrichment, a feature that might heighten apprehensions among U.S. Middle East allies. Moreover, there remains skepticism within Congress, with many legislators advocating stringent measures on any nuclear deal. The pact is seen as a strategic move for the U.S., aiming to secure commercial benefits and strengthen diplomatic ties.