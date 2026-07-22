Nicaragua's Democracy in Peril: UN Condemns Crackdown
The United Nations human rights chief criticized Nicaragua's declining civil liberties, highlighting President Daniel Ortega's plan to end elections. UN's Volker Turk emphasized the UN's concerns over growing political oppression and called for the release of detained opposition figures.
- Country:
- Nicaragua
The United Nations has voiced concern over worsening civil liberties in Nicaragua, condemning the country’s leadership for further curtailing political rights.
President Daniel Ortega's recent announcement to halt elections has drawn sharp criticism, potentially deepening political suppression in the region.
Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighted the concentration of power in the presidential office and called for the release of detained political figures.
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