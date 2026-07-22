Rogers Communications Surpasses Revenue Estimates with Media and Sports Boost

Rogers Communications reported second-quarter revenue exceeding analysts' expectations, reaching 5.62 billion Canadian dollars. The growth was driven by strong performances in its media and sports sectors. The telecom company's results surpassed the average estimate of 5.55 billion Canadian dollars, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:35 IST
Rogers Communications Surpasses Revenue Estimates with Media and Sports Boost
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  • Canada

Rogers Communications has reported a strong performance for the second quarter, surpassing revenue expectations set by analysts. Driven by growth in the media and sports sectors, the telecom giant's revenue reached 5.62 billion Canadian dollars.

This marks a significant achievement for the company, which successfully exceeded the forecasted average revenue of 5.55 billion Canadian dollars, based on data from LSEG.

With each Canadian dollar valued at approximately $1.4102 USD, Rogers Communications continues to show resilience in a competitive market.

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