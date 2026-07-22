Rogers Communications Surges Ahead with Media and Sports Growth

On Wednesday, Rogers Communications announced its second-quarter revenue exceeded analyst forecasts, fueled by significant growth in its media and sports divisions.

The Canadian telecom giant reported a revenue of C$5.62 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus of C$5.55 billion, as gathered by LSEG. The media segment's expansion is crucial as competition intensifies in Canada's telecom landscape.

Additionally, Rogers is set to acquire the remaining 25% stake in MLSE, a sports and entertainment entity, for C$4.35 billion in cash. This acquisition, slated to conclude in the fourth quarter, aims to grant Rogers full ownership.