Rogers Communications Surges Ahead with Media and Sports Growth

Rogers Communications reported second-quarter revenue exceeding analysts' predictions, driven by media and sports business growth. The company announced revenue of C$5.62 billion, surpassing expectations. Rogers further strengthened its position by acquiring the remaining stake in MLSE for C$4.35 billion, aiming for full ownership of the sports and entertainment company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:47 IST
Rogers Communications Surges Ahead with Media and Sports Growth
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Wednesday, Rogers Communications announced its second-quarter revenue exceeded analyst forecasts, fueled by significant growth in its media and sports divisions.

The Canadian telecom giant reported a revenue of C$5.62 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus of C$5.55 billion, as gathered by LSEG. The media segment's expansion is crucial as competition intensifies in Canada's telecom landscape.

Additionally, Rogers is set to acquire the remaining 25% stake in MLSE, a sports and entertainment entity, for C$4.35 billion in cash. This acquisition, slated to conclude in the fourth quarter, aims to grant Rogers full ownership.

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