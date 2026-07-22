KLM Extends Flight Suspension to Middle East
Dutch airline KLM has announced the extension of its suspension of flights to Dubai and Saudi Arabia until September 6. The airline had previously stated that flights would resume after August 23, but has now pushed back the date, impacting passengers and travel plans in the region.
- Country:
- Netherlands
KLM, the Dutch airline, announced on Wednesday that it will be extending its suspension of flights to Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
The airline initially planned to resume these flights on August 23, but it has now decided to extend the suspension period to September 6.
This decision affects passengers and travel plans in the Middle East, highlighting challenges facing the airline industry amid ongoing concerns.