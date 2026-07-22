Gold Miners Strike Rich with Second-Quarter Profits Despite Rising Costs
Gold miners are projected to report significantly higher profits in the second quarter thanks to rising gold prices, although increased energy costs due to tensions with Iran have affected earnings growth. Newmont and Barrick Mining, two major players, are expected to collectively achieve profits of approximately $3.5 billion, a rise from last year's $2.4 billion.
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Gold miners are expected to showcase considerably increased second-quarter profits, driven by escalating bullion prices.
However, the ongoing conflict with Iran and its subsequent effect on energy expenses have likely hindered earnings growth for these companies.
With data compiled by LSEG, Newmont and Barrick Mining, the world's top two listed producers, are anticipated to announce a combined profit nearing $3.5 billion, a substantial jump from $2.4 billion in the previous year.