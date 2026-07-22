Gold Miners Strike Rich with Second-Quarter Profits Despite Rising Costs

Gold miners are expected to showcase considerably increased second-quarter profits, driven by escalating bullion prices.

However, the ongoing conflict with Iran and its subsequent effect on energy expenses have likely hindered earnings growth for these companies.

With data compiled by LSEG, Newmont and Barrick Mining, the world's top two listed producers, are anticipated to announce a combined profit nearing $3.5 billion, a substantial jump from $2.4 billion in the previous year.