Airbus Targets Sky-High Profits with Production Boost

Airbus aims to nearly double its profits by 2029 and is planning a €5 billion share buyback. The aerospace giant seeks to boost aircraft deliveries amid strong demand and easing supply chain issues. J.P. Morgan analysts expect Airbus's commercial business to hit profit targets within three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 04:18 IST
Airbus Targets Sky-High Profits with Production Boost
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Airbus has unveiled ambitious targets to nearly double its profits by 2029, along with a €5 billion share buyback strategy. This move signals a resurgence of confidence as the aerospace sector recovers from recent supply chain disruptions.

The company aims for a core profit between €12 billion and €13 billion by 2029, a significant rise from last year's €7.13 billion, reflecting strong airline demand and improvements in overcoming engine shortages. J.P. Morgan analysts predict the commercial arm could achieve these profit levels within three years.

Despite initial setbacks in the year due to supply-chain and engine issues, Airbus reported a 15% increase in first-half deliveries annually. CEO Guillaume Faury expressed optimism, stating that the company now has better supply chain visibility and continued demand for wide-body jets.

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