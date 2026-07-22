Porsche's Ambitious Plan: Doubling Down on Restructuring

Porsche, the renowned German carmaker, is contemplating a significant expansion of its redundancy programme, potentially cutting an additional 5,000 jobs. This decision comes amid discussions by the supervisory board on restructuring strategies, as revealed by Manager Magazin, citing unnamed sources.

The automaker has seen its profit margins plummet, notably driven by declining sales in China and costly delays in its electrification initiatives. Having already planned 3,900 job reductions, further layoffs are on the table as Porsche seeks to recover financially.

Volkswagen, Porsche's parent company, has hinted at the possibility of massive layoffs reaching 100,000 positions across its operations, in an attempt to enhance cost-competitiveness, with potential closures looming for four German plants in the foreseeable future.