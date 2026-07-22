Porsche Gears Up for Major Restructuring
Porsche's supervisory board has shown support for a significant restructuring plan within the company. Details remain undisclosed, but negotiations are underway with labor representatives. An official announcement to staff is expected on Monday.
- Country:
- Germany
Porsche's supervisory board has expressed full support for the company's planned restructuring efforts, according to a company spokesperson.
The spokesperson emphasized that the executive board had provided a comprehensive briefing, although details of the proposed measures remain confidential at this stage.
Management has been in talks with labor representatives and plans to reveal the finalized strategy to staff on Monday.