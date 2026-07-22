Banorte Navigates Global Tensions: A Promising Second Half Ahead

Grupo Financiero Banorte, a leading Mexican financial group, remains optimistic about its performance in the latter half of the year despite ongoing global challenges, stated CEO Marcos Ramirez on Wednesday. The company continues to support its positive outlook for 2026.

Ramirez acknowledged the persisting volatile conditions worldwide, although he did mention signs of easing in some geopolitical areas, notably the Middle East. He underscored the company's continued confidence amid these uncertainties.

CFO Tomas Lozano highlighted robust investment momentum spearheaded by public spending, while Banorte's Q2 results, which saw a 6% increase in net profit, benefitted from high consumer loan demand. This solid performance could pave the way for potential extraordinary dividends or share buybacks.